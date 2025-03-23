Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SLRX opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.20.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
