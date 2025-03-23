Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.57. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Separately, DZ Bank raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

