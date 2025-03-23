Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.97 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

