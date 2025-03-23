Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

