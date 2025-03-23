Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $248.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $799.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.44. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

