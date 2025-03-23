Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,536 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,272,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 651,492 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,671,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after acquiring an additional 609,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,719,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.57 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

