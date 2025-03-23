Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 15,595 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,225,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.81%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

