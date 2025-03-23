Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,015 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

