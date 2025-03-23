Schroders (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 475 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 395 ($5.10) to GBX 475 ($6.13) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 375 ($4.84) to GBX 400 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 375.20 ($4.84) on Thursday. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 298.60 ($3.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.80 ($5.54). The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market cap of £5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 343.58.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. Analysts forecast that Schroders will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schroders Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.55 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $10.00. Schroders’s payout ratio is 96.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield purchased 80 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £250.40 ($323.31). 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

