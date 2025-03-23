Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Raised by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

