Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,233 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 282,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,396 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

