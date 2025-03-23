Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 196.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,788 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 147,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

