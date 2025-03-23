Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,049 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

