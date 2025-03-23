Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.0 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $200.64 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $196.95 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

