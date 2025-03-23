Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Mosaic by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MOS opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

