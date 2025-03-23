Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

