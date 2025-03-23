Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.74% of Eastman Chemical worth $78,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $88.55 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

