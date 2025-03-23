Sei Investments Co. Has $86.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.74% of Cabot worth $86,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 103.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBT

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.