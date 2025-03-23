Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $91,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $352.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

