Sei Investments Co. Sells 102,848 Shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 61.31% of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $82,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 647.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SELV stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

