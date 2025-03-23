Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,027 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $127,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.20. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

