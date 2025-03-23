Semanteon Capital Management LP Has $165,000 Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Semanteon Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 564,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 249,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 147,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 88,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial

In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at $199,078.05. This trade represents a 22.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $406.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is -38.94%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

