Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 3.13 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,257,415 shares changing hands.

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £30.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shield Therapeutics news, insider Anders Lundstrom bought 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,696.58). 62.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

