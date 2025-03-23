Signaturefd LLC Acquires 389 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.27.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

