Signaturefd LLC Acquires 541 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 327.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $204.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.34 and a 200-day moving average of $209.94. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $229.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

