Signaturefd LLC Has $167,000 Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.