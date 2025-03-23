Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,894,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,209,000 after purchasing an additional 106,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,027,000 after purchasing an additional 519,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $143.92 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.05.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

