Signaturefd LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $6,493,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $657,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oklo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oklo Stock Performance

Oklo stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.