Signaturefd LLC Purchases 29,003 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 320.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 248,482 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BORR stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $587.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.78 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Borr Drilling

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.