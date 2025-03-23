Signaturefd LLC Sells 780 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after buying an additional 468,058 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto acquired 3,896 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.63 per share, with a total value of $185,566.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 724,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,500,218.94. The trade was a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNA

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.