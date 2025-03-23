Simplify Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF (BATS:NXTI)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF (BATS:NXTI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 27.00% of Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS NXTI opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $31.04.

Get Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF alerts:

Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Simplify Next Intangible Core Index ETF (NXTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Next Intangible Core index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 200 US companies that exhibit high intangible capital-to-book assets ratios within their respective sector. The fund seeks to outperform traditional market-cap indexes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF (BATS:NXTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.