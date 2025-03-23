Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $434,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $371.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

