Simplify Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,843,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,982 shares during the period. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 118.25% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $47,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 11.8 %

BATS TYA opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.