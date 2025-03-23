Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,176 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,176 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in agilon health by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,492 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 217,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 1,941,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after buying an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Price Performance

agilon health stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on agilon health

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.