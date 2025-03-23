Simplify Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJR stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

