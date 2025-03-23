Simplify Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,296,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,045,000. Finally, Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $839.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $795.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $835.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $839.05.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

