Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 95166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.55 million, a P/E ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,381,623.44. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

