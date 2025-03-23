Small Cap Stocks To Research – March 21st

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AltC Acquisition, TransCode Therapeutics, Allurion Technologies, Quantum Computing, Spring Valley Acquisition, and MicroCloud Hologram are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from around $300 million to $2 billion. These companies often have higher growth potential but come with increased volatility and risk compared to larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. 150,817,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,595,650. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. 13,191,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 208,813,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,717. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNAZ

Allurion Technologies (ALUR)

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

Shares of NYSE:ALUR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. 69,932,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,934. Allurion Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALUR

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.29. 22,409,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,634,585. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 3.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of NASDAQ SV traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,083,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 108,940,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,337. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOLO

Further Reading