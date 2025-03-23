SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.67. 8,379,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 44,355,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,632.75. This trade represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $1,447,044. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 87,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

