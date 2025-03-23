Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.59. 8,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 58,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Solvay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.0991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Solvay’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

