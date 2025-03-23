Somerset Group LLC Sells 24 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Somerset Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $839.44 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $835.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $839.05. The company has a market capitalization of $795.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

