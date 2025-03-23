Somerset Group LLC Sells 35,650 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Somerset Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,650 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $55,456,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Ford Motor by 420.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

