Sonendo (SONX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($13.04) per share and revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.
Sonendo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $1.70 on Friday. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $725,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Sonendo
