Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Holdings Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 364.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Sony Group by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 525.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,259 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $25.25 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

