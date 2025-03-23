South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Shares Up 24.1% – Still a Buy?

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 24.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

