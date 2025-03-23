SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is LPL Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.91% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $2,990,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $82.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

