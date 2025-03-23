SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Bought by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mosley Wealth Management owned approximately 1.76% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $658.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

