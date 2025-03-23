Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Sells $106,331.40 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $106,331.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,706.25. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Kim Coffin sold 4,060 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $557,925.20.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $142.39 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,554,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,322,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,634,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,231,000 after buying an additional 168,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after buying an additional 294,553 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

