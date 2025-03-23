SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of SPS Commerce worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,769 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,592.18. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $130.13 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.58 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

