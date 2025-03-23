SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 196.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,921,000 after buying an additional 145,225 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $134.10 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $116.05 and a twelve month high of $183.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

