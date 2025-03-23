SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.75.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $134.10 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $116.05 and a twelve month high of $183.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34.
SPX Technologies Company Profile
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
